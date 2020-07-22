Brandi Glanville Shocks RHOBH Ladies With Claims About Denise Richards in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Brandi Glanville is making waves in Beverly Hills.
In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi shocks Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp with claims about Denise Richards during a chat at Kyle's house with Kim Richards by her side.
The clip begins with Brandi issuing a warning to the ladies: "I just think you guys need to be careful with her because she's not who she pretends to be."
If you think that sounds ominous, just wait.
Kim then starts to explain that Denise "did something to Brandi..." but stops after a stern look from her friend, prompting Kim to tell her, "I won't. It's your thing."
"I don't wanna go, like, totally into it, but what you see is not what you get," Brandi says.
At this point, Brandi—who's been the subject of rumors including Denise for months—starts to spill, telling the ladies how Denise apparently feels about them.
"She doesn't like you at all," the RHOBH alum says to Teddi. "At all."
Brandi continues, "She's said horrible things about you: 'You're obnoxious, you'll do anything to be in this group because you've lived under your dad's shadow your whole life...' It was just mean."
Teddi reacts to Brandi's admission in a confessional, explaining her frustration with Denise since she recently "gave her the opportunity to come clean on however she's feeling."
"Say it to my face," Teddi says. "Because I know the way that I've been feeling, I've said to your face."
Brandi's not done opening up just yet. When Kyle asks why Denise seemingly doesn't like her, Brandi responds, "Apparently, she doesn't like anyone."
"She doesn't like [Lisa] Rinna, either," Brandi adds. "She's like, 'Erika [Jayne]'s a cold-hearted bitch.' But then she's around you guys and she's like, 'Why do they all wanna fight with me?'"
But wait—why would Denise tell of this to Brandi, as Kyle points out, "knowing how open and honest" she is?"
"She feels like she can tell me things because she has something on me," Brandi replies.
Cue awkward silence.
"I've never seen Brandi so nervous," Kyle explains in a confessional. "Normally, if she's upset, it just comes spilling out of her mouth."
But as far as this preview clip goes, Brandi's done talking. Kim speaks up once more—"I'm just saying, what she did to you is wrong. And she's not your friend,"—once more, and that's it!
