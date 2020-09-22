Jacob Elordi (Finally!) Congratulates ''Captain'' Zendaya on Her Emmy Win

Right on time, Jacob Elordi.
Close to 24 hours after Zendaya won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, her Euphoria co-star and rumored old flame took to Instagram with a sweet tribute to the history-making actress.
"Congratulations captain," Jacob captioned a photo of Zendaya in character as Rue. "Bravo," he added, including two heart emojis.
The Aussie star was the last (but perhaps the most anticipated) of the Euphoria cast members to celebrate Zendaya's big win. Jacob rounded out a plethora of supportive social media messages from Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's little sister in the HBO series, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and Barbie Ferreira.
Zendaya, 24, and Jacob, 23, were romantically linked earlier this year. A source told E! News in February, "They started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended... Jacob has met Zendaya's family and everyone adores him."
Despite such reports, the pair decided against going public with their relationship. In fact, in a 2019 interview with GQ, Jacob said he looks at Zendaya like a "sister."
"She's super dope to work with," he explained at the time. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show."
These days, it appears Jacob has struck up a romance with Kaia Gerber. As the Emmys aired on Sunday night, he and the model were vacationing with Kaia's famous 'rents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Geber, in Mexico.
Jacob and Zendaya's past aside, this first-time Emmy winner is still basking in the moment.
"Still don't really have any words....feeling so much love right now, thank you," she shared on Instagram.
In a post-show interview with E! News, Zendaya reflected on the well-deserved recognition. "It was a very, very special moment," the former Disney Channel darling shared. "And I feel incredibly honored and lucky to just be here... It was a good night."
She continued, "...I'm so lucky that I got to actually have this moment with all of the people that I love so, so dearly. So, yeah. This is very, very special."