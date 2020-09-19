Cardi B Reveals the Real Reason She Filed for Divorce From Offset

Cardi B is setting the record straight.
The "WAP" rapper didn't hold back or leave anything off the table when candidly discussing her divorce from Offset during an Instagram Live on Friday, Sept. 18.
"I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it," Cardi told her millions of followers, per People. "I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear."
While the 27-year-old star admitted she and the Migos group member have had trouble in paradise before, she explained things are different this time around.
"This time, I wasn't crying," she began, "Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s--t that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating..."
"I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f--king complete lie," she added. "That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bulls--t."
As for the real reason Cardi decided to end her relationship? "I just got tired of f--king arguing," she put it simply. "I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye."
"When you feel like it's not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be...," she went on, adding, "Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f--king grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."
Offset and Cardi are proud parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who recently turned 2 years old.
"I want to say thank you to everybody they've been showing me love," Cardi reiterated once more. "I'm great. I'm okay. I'm not down. I'm not devastated. I'm not hurt."
On Monday, Sept. 14, the "Press" rapper filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Ga. Per the online court documents, which E! News obtained, Cardi and her legal team described the marriage as "irretrievably broken" and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."
Moreover, she is asking for child support and hopes the divorce "will be settled by agreement of the parties."
The couple's split comes only three years after they secretly married in September 2017. That following summer, they welcomed their first child together.
As news broke about their divorce, a source told E! News the pair's inner circle was "very shocking to everyone around them."
"They have been living together, parenting Kulture and seemed to be doing fine from an outsider's perspective," the insider added.
This isn't the first time the two have put the pause button on their romance. Back in December 2018, Cardi announced that she and Offset broke up in an Instagram post.
"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi B shared at the time. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."
"I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know," she went on. "It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."
Following their split, Offset begged Cardi to take him back. Additionally, he asked the star for forgiveness after he admitted to cheating on her. At the start of January 2019, they decided to reconcile their relationship.
At this time, Offset has yet to publicly comment on the divorce.