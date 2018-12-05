All the Signs Cardi B and Offset Were Headed for a Split

It's over for Cardi B and Offset.

Late Tuesday night, the "I Like It" rapper took to her Instagram to announce that she and her Migos star husband had called it quits. This news comes about one year after the couple secretly tied the knot. So what went wrong?

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi told her fans in the social media video. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."