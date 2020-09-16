BREAKING

Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset
Wendy Williams Admits to Spying on Her Neighbor While He Showers

"I peep, and I tom," Wendy Williams said on Late Night With Seth Meyers while discussing how she watches people from her window.

Wendy Williams' neighbors might want to get some window drapes after hearing this story.

The talk show host appeared on the Sept. 15 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and shared how she's been spending her time at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The topic came up after Seth Meyers asked the 56-year-old celebrity about a rumor he'd heard. "Wendy, I don't want this to come off as accusatory," he said via video chat, "but I've heard tell that one of the ways you pass time in your apartment is looking at people out your windows with binoculars. Is this true, Wendy?" 

Williams then admitted that this was correct and revealed what she'd seen.

"There's an apartment building across, and the man takes showers," she said. "And the shower is right there at the window. And I watch."

She also noted that the apartment window is "head to ankle." When Meyers said Williams' behavior "is, like, borderline criminal," she simply replied, "I peep, and I tom."

In addition, Williams, who finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter earlier this year, talked about dating while social distancing and how she had to call it quits.

"For the first two months, it was easy—you know, March and April," she said. "You know, date, have fun, do stuff, shake it and shimmy. But by April, May, June, July, August, September—five months—I'm like, 'Uh-uh, don't come over here.'" 

She also confirmed she's single.

Furthermore, she spoke about having The Wendy Williams Show return Sept. 21. Like many programs, the show paused production earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Watch the videos to see her interview.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

