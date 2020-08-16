Liam Hemsworth Is "Living a Completely Different Life" One Year After His Split From Miley Cyrus

It's been a year since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus decided to go their separate ways.
After making the announcement in Aug. 2019, the two have since moved on from their very public breakup. According to an insider, The Hunger Games alum has put his relationship with the pop star behind him.
"Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now," the insider shared with E! News. "The way things ended between them didn't sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all."
"He knows that he is in a better place and that they needed to move on from one another," the insider added.
It's safe to say Liam has healed his broken heart. Just two days ago, he was spotted on a lunch date with fellow Aussie Gabriella Brooks. The pair, who proved their romance is stronger than ever, enjoyed a fun day in Byron Bay.
The 30-year-old star has actually spent most of his time in the Australian town since calling it quits with Miley. At the time of their divorce, a source told E! News he traveled to his native country to be with family.
"He needed to get out of town and away from it all to be able to get some perspective," the source shared.
The actor and his new leading lady have shied away from the spotlight. In March, a separate source put it best, saying, "They can both just completely be themselves and take things at face value. She's low key and down-to-earth. So far it's been very easy and fun."
As for Miley? The "Mother's Daughter" singer is currently single. On Thursday, Aug. 13, E! News learned that she and Cody Simpson were no longer together after dating for a little under a year. Cody initiated the breakup a "few weeks ago," per a source.
It's unclear why the two decided to part ways, and they have yet to address the news themselves. Before striking up a romance with Cody in Oct. 2019, Miley had a whirlwind fling with Kaitlynn Carter.
Although the pop star isn't in a relationship, she recently got candid about what she looks for in a partner and her method for moving on from a breakup.
"I've just have been very experimental," she explained to the Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper. "I've been with a lot of different kinds of like dudes and chicks, like I've been with like super femme girls, girls that kind of make me feel more femme, like I just really don't have a type. The main thing for me is that someone has to bring something that is elevating my life. That's in all my relationships, not just my sexual relationships."
The "Slide Away" singer also discussed her approach to healing from a split and even referenced her divorce from Liam.
"I had a very, very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship," she expressed. "Sitting with me now, I would hope you find me to be somewhat this way, which is not the public perception, is I'm very logical. I'm very organized and very kind of center. And so, I love lists. Lists keep my whole f--king world on track. My world would be wrecked if I didn't make lists. Every day I have a list of 'What do I want? How am I gonna achieve it? What's the next step?' And so, with heartbreak, I tried to not get lost in the emotion."
"I also don't like that with, women, too, it's like, 'Well, you're a cold bitch.' It's like, no! The world is going to keep churning," she continued. "It's like a death when you lose a love that deep, like it feels like a death...Sometimes that even feels easier because it's more…the person's still walking on the Earth and choosing every day, because it's a choice. Death isn't a choice and this is a choice."
For her, it's all about focusing her energy on "the logic" and going from there. Because as she described it, "you know what you will not accept ever again."