Celebrity Game Face Is Back With Your Favorite Stars & Booty-Shaking Fun! Watch the New Preview

A game show like no other.

We're, of course, talking about E!'s special event series, Celebrity Game Face. After a successful premiere last month, Celebrity Game Face is returning with all-new episodes and all-new celebrity contestants.

The first of five additional episodes will premiere Thursday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. and will once again be led by executive producer and host Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart. Like in the premiere episode, the Harts will guide three teams of celebrity pairs through a wild and LOL-worthy game night.

And, from what we see in the new teaser above, it's going to be a booty shaking good time! Challenges featured include "Big Fact," "Read My Lips" and "Booty Shake." (You can see Raven-Symoné master that last challenge in the just released footage.)

Don't worry, guest judges Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss are returning to once again judge the "Tik Talk" challenge.

However, in typical Celebrity Game Face fashion, some of the pairs will be pushed to their limits. Just ask teammates and married duo Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick!