Celebrity Game Face Is Back With Your Favorite Stars & Booty-Shaking Fun! Watch the New Preview

A game show like no other.
We're, of course, talking about E!'s special event series, Celebrity Game Face. After a successful premiere last month, Celebrity Game Face is returning with all-new episodes and all-new celebrity contestants.
The first of five additional episodes will premiere Thursday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. and will once again be led by executive producer and host Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart. Like in the premiere episode, the Harts will guide three teams of celebrity pairs through a wild and LOL-worthy game night.
And, from what we see in the new teaser above, it's going to be a booty shaking good time! Challenges featured include "Big Fact," "Read My Lips" and "Booty Shake." (You can see Raven-Symoné master that last challenge in the just released footage.)
Don't worry, guest judges Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss are returning to once again judge the "Tik Talk" challenge.
However, in typical Celebrity Game Face fashion, some of the pairs will be pushed to their limits. Just ask teammates and married duo Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick!
"I'm not that bright," the tennis star jokes as the Grace and Frankie actress feigns frustration. "I played sports."
Joining Decker and Roddick for the all-new episode on Aug. 27 are sibling duos Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross and Meghan Trainor and Ryan Trainor.
Later episodes will feature the following pairs: Rob Schneider and Patricia Maya Schneider, Niecy Nash and Wendy Raquel Robinson, Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, Loni Love and James Welsh, Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll, Terry Bradshaw and Rachel Bradshaw, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg, Rob Riggle and Darren Leader, Mayim Bialik and Jonathan Cohen and Shanola Hampton and Daren Dukes.
We're excited to see which teams take home the hilarious Hart of a Champion trophy at the end of each episode. And, in case you forgot, winners will win money for the charity of their choice!
Celebrity Game Face is produced by Critical Content and HartBeat Productions with Kevin Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Michael Canter and Jeff Krask serving as Executive Producers.
