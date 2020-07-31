The MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Billie Eilish and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Well, we can't get a surprise Taylor Swift album every week, can we? So, while this week didn't end with a stealth release from one of our faves, there's still plenty to parse through as we head into the weekend. From the long-awaited return of a '90s icon—welcome back, Alanis Morissette!—to new tracks from recent superstars like Maluma and Billie Eilish, we've gathered our weekly collection of tunes that stand out as the best of the best.
Your playlist for the first weekend in August has arrived. Enjoy!
Maluma — "HAWÁI"
The Colombian heartthrob returns with the latest taste of his forthcoming Papi Juancho, due later this year. And though the sultry banger is full of tropical feels, perfect for these dog days of summer, the song's exploration of heartbreak feels as cold as ice.
Billie Eilish — "my future"
Six months after her historic Grammy wins, Eilish returns with this jazzy little number that finds her contemplating the days ahead. As she wrote in an email to fans announcing the release, "we wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. it's a song that's really really personal and special to me. when we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at - hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self reflection and self growth. but recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what's happening in the world now. i hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves." Produced, as always, by her brother Finneas, the song is a potent reminder of how stunning the 18-year-old singer-songwriter's vocals can be.
Sam Smith feat. Burna Boy — "My Oasis"
While the status of their highly anticipated third studio album remains up in the air, Smith has returned with this stirring and sensual single. Its longing for lost love palpable, the track finds the vocal powerhouse teaming with the Nigerian singer-songwriter for a delicious intertwining of their distinctive styles. "This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time," Smith said in a press release. "I've been a fan of Burna Boy for years now and am so happy to have a tune with him." It's the latest winning release in a string of them that includes the Normani-assisted "Dancing With a Stranger," "How Do You Sleep?" and "I'm Ready," which features Demi Lovato. Whenever the album arrives, it's clear it'll be something special.
Claudia Valentina — "Obsessed"
The UK-based songstress is only a few songs into her career, but with this latest release—a seductive mid-tempo track made for late-night listens—she's already demanding our attention. Get into it now so you can brag about knowing her from the jump when she inevitably blows up.
Mariah the Scientist feat. Lil Baby — "Always n Forever"
On her latest, the rising R&B star links up with the trap powerhouse for this track about how, regardless of where her come-up takes her, she'll still be the same girl to the people who matter most. The relaxed mid-tempo production is a total chill vibe.
Melanie C — "In and Out of Love"
Sporty is back to spice up your life with this exquisite piece of pure pop, the latest taste of her upcoming self-titled album, due in October. It's dreamy and high-energy in all the right ways.
Alanis Morissette — "Ablaze"
Arriving a few months after COVID-19 delayed its release, Such Pretty Forks in the Road is finally here. And on it, the high priestess of alt-pop is in fine form. This standout track, a love letter to her three children, is a gorgeous reminder of the poetic forthrightness that's long been a hallmark of her lyrics.
Sam Fischer — "The Usual"
The Australian singer-songwriter stuns on this searing breakup anthem, featured on his forthcoming EP The Homework.
Dan + Shay — "I Should Probably Go to Bed"
On this incredibly relatable track about temptation, the country-pop duo draw on influences from ELO, Queen and The Beach Boys for an experimental and swirling production that's quite unlike anything they've ever released. It's a very good look on them.
somegirlnamedanna — "seriously just stop"
The newcomer impresses on this standout track off twenty one, twenty two, her exciting debut EP out today, a catchy kiss-off to someone who can't quite take a hint.
Bonus Tracks:
This section is all about the dance party this week. These are the five that'll get those endorphins rushing as you bust a move wherever you're dancing these days.
A$AP Ferg feat. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO — "Move Ya Hips"
The Knocks & MUNA — "Bodies"
Snakehips & Jess Glynne feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Davido — "Lie For You"
Honey Dijon feat. Hadiya George — "Not About You"
Romare — "Dreams"
Happy listening!