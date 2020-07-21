Billie Eilish Says She "Almost Pooped" Her Pants After Britney Spears Rocked Out to Her Music

Love Britney Spears? You're not alone.

Billie Eilish proved her fandom for the 38-year-old singer during a recent episode of me & dad radio. The 18-year-old artist was shuffling songs on her playlist when"…Baby One More Time" came on.

"This is, like, an incredible song," Eilish said. "Dude, this era of Britney was just, like, mind-blowing."

The five-time Grammy winner then recalled how she was overcome with excitement after she saw Spears rock out to her hits on Instagram.

"Shout-out to Britney, too," she continued, "Because lately, she's been—or since I was on Instagram, which is weeks ago now—she posted a couple of videos to my songs and I almost pooped my pants. So, I love you, Britney."

Spears has shared several videos of herself dancing to Eilish's hits over the past year. Just last week, the pop star posted a clip of herself performing a routine to "bury a friend." She also shared footage of herself freestyling to "i love you" in June and posted a video of herself dancing to "bad guy" in 2019.

Eilish said she used to dance to Spears' chart-toppers at home, too.

"I used to dance in the living room to […Baby One More Time] on my tiny, little, horrible speaker," she said.