Why Charlize Theron Has No Interest in Dating Right Now

Charlize Theron is single and has no interest in mingling.

For an interview with E!'s own Scott Tweedie, The Old Guard actress gave an update on her love life or, by her choice, lack thereof.

"I really do believe that women really…make s--t happen for ourselves," the 44-year-old Oscar winner exclusively told Scott. "And I think this idea of relationships, sometimes we approach…or society approach them in the sense of like, 'Obviously, that is something that you need and want.' And that's really not been the case for me."

Charlize recently made headlines after she shut down rumors that she almost married actor and director Sean Penn during their courtship. She told those tuning into The Howard Stern Show that engagement rumors were "such bulls--t" as they dated "barely a year."

Charlize went on to assure listeners that she's "never been lonely" and called her children, Jackson, 8, and August, 3, the "great loves of my life."