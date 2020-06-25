WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Racial JusticeFeel GoodE! Turns 30CFDA Awards

Hiking and Outdoor Gear That's Actually Cute

Shop our favorite gear from Athleta, Merrell and more.
By Carolin Lehmann 25 Jun, 2020 1:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopDaily DealsShop Fashion
E-comm: hiking/outdoorsy wear that's actually cute

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to spending time in the great outdoors, you need gear that will have your back. Long gone are the days of unsightly running shorts and unattractive hiking boots, however. You want to look cute for that pic you snap at the peak, after all.

So below, shop our favorite hiking and outdoor gear that's actually cute from Athleta, Merrell and more.

read
Everything You Need to Turn Your Yard Into a Relaxing Beach Oasis

W's Runpaca Tank in Stingray

You can't go wrong with these lightweight and breathable pima cotton and 2.5% alpaca fleece tanks, especially if you hate the feel of synthetic fibers. Alpaca fleece is thermally regulating and odor resistant, so you really notice a difference in these tops that are available in three colors. We're partial to the olive green.

$48
Janji

Karma Twist Back Cami in Black

On sweltering days where you'd rather be wearing nothing, pop on this cropped tank with a super cute twist back. It pairs perfectly with high waisted bottoms.

$39
Athleta

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Audrina Patridge: Inside My Self-Care Routine

2

Beyoncé to Receive the Humanitarian Award at 2020 BET Awards

3

Nikki Bella Reveals the Sweet Baby Gift Artem Chigvintsev Just Got Her

Speed Up Short 2.5 Inch

These running shorts actually make your butt look good—a rarity. They're available in a wide range of shades and have a low-rise fit that's surprisingly flattering.

$58
Lululemon

Customizable Z/2 Sandal

A pair of Chacos is always a safe bet for your outdoor adventures. You can create your own pair here, picking from different colors, buckles and more.

$130
Chaco

Oxygen Tank in Laurel Olive

We love the attention to detail on these tanks whose stitch-work offers airflow. They're available in a bunch of different hues.

$59
$24
Athleta

Blue Tie Dye Sporty Bikini Top and Bottom

When it comes to water activities, you'll want a sporty suit that stays put. This on-trend tie-dye bikini has enough coverage to keep everything in place.

$90
(top) Terez
$90
(bottom) Terez

Organic Daily Crop Tie Dye Tee

Speaking of on-trend tie-dye, you can't go wrong with these simple cropped Ts in a lightweight organic cotton.

$49
Athleta

Patagonia P-6 Logo Layback Trucker Hat

We're obsessed with the color scheme of this vintage-inspired cotton trucker hat. It's stamped with the classic 1973 Patagonia logo.

$35
Nordstrom

Flora Kindred

These ultra-light shoes are great for your travels and have a breathable mesh upper.

$75
$70
Merrell

Patagonia Barely Bra

There's nothing worse than an uncomfortable bra pinching and prodding when you're trying to take a hike. This bra is not only soft and breathable, but also comes in a pretty color and has eye-catching cut-outs.

$49
Backcountry

Trekkie Belted Pant

Enter: the most flattering hiking and climbing pants you've ever seen. They come in standard, tall and petite sizes as well as in three different colors.

$98
Athleta

While you're at it, shop the top green sunscreens that will have you covered all summer, plus fun new pool floats for your yard.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Audrina Patridge: Inside My Self-Care Routine

2

Beyoncé to Receive the Humanitarian Award at 2020 BET Awards

3

Chris and Andrew Cuomo's Latest Sibling Moment Was Ultra Sweet

4

Nikki Bella Reveals the Sweet Baby Gift Artem Chigvintsev Just Got Her

5

Black Eyed Peas Reveal the Real Reason Fergie Is No Longer in Group