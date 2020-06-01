Read Ciara's Heartfelt Message to Her 6-Year-Old Son in Response to George Floyd's Death

Ciara has shared an open letter to her 6-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

Over the weekend, many stars took to social media to react to the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man who was killed after a white police officer pinned him to the ground and pressed his knee into Floyd's neck amid his arrest. Footage of Floyd being pinned to the ground while stating that he could not breathe, has sparked outrage all over the world. In response, protests and demonstrations have been taking place, seeking justice.

Amid the protests, Ciara took to Instagram to share a photo with her and ex Future's son.

"My sweet Baby Boy. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!!" Ciara wrote alongside a photo with her boy. "I'm going to keep my FAITH! I'm praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won't be in vain. Enough is Enough! I'm praying for UNITY!"

Ciara added, "I'm praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it's time for a change!"

In response to Ciara's post, her husband Russell Wilson commented, "Young King. We need a change now. Enough is Enough."

Ciara and Wilson are parents to 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson and they're also currently expecting. The couple announced the exciting news in early 2020 and recently revealed that they're having a baby boy.

Last week, Ciara took to social media to mourn the death of George Floyd.

"My heart can't take it, seeing what's happened to #GeorgeFloyd. This is eerily similar to the death of #EricGarner. There has to be a stopping point in the process of arresting someone," Ciara wrote to her fans on Twitter. "It's all senseless."

