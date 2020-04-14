Pregnant Ciara Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Drum roll please...

Ciaraand Russel Wilson just announced that they'll be expecting a sweet baby boy. On Tuesday morning, the proud parents took to social media to share the exciting news with their fans, posting an adorable video of the gender reveal.

It's official, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn will soon be welcoming their younger brother.

As fans may recall, the "Level Up" singer announced she was expecting baby number 3 earlier this year in January. At the time, the 34-year-old shared a photo of herself posing in a bikini and baring her growing baby bump on social media. She captioned the post, "Number 3."

Most recently, Ciara also shared on her Instagram Stories how COVID-19 has affected her doctor visits during her pregnancy.

"Ultrasound visits during this era of COVID-19 is a bummer because my hubby @DangeRussWilson can't come in with me to my visit. What a time we're living in," she shared.

During a 2015 interview with E! News at the American Music Awards, Ciara shared the ways in which becoming a mother has changed her perspective in life.