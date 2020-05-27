Teddi Mellencamp Accuses Dorit Kemsley of "Consistently" Shading Her

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
by Alyssa Ray | Wed., 27 May. 2020 11:00 AM
John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Airing their issues.
In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies stop "pussy-footing around," as Lisa Rinna declares, and express their grievances with one another. Dorit Kemsley kicks off the venting session by confronting Kyle Richards for her comments about her friendship with Erika Jayne.
"This really hurt me Kyle, you said, ‘You're not as good friends with Erika as you think you are,'" the Beverly Beach designer laments. "That's a really strong and hurtful thing to say."
Per the Halloween actress, at the time, she was upset as "everyone was coming at me."
"All of a sudden, it felt like, 'Oh! They're all this like banning together best friends situation," Kyle adds.
"But I don't have any friends, remember? That's what you told me," Erika snaps in response. "'That's why you don't have any friends.'"
As Dorit once more calls Kyle out for her "hurtful" words, the mother of four claims she said those things because she was just upset.
Although Lisa notes that "we've all said things," Denise Richards isn't ready to let Kyle off the hook. "What made you say that to her?" Charlie Sheen's ex presses.
Before Kyle can respond, Erika jumps in and reveals the drama all started with comments about the former's bond with Teddi Mellencamp.
"This where you got very angry with me and you started to cry. And you said, 'Listen, I can't believe Erika that you are making fun of my anxiety, 'cause you know how hard I struggle,'" Erika recalls. "I too have anxiety, that is not what I was saying. I was making that point to go to Dorit's point of 'a package deal.'"
As Kyle claims Erika's point wasn't "nice," the "XXPEN$IVE" singer retorts that neither was the RHOBH OG. Furthermore, Erika defends that she isn't "coming at" Kyle, she's just being "honest."
Following Erika's closing argument—she is married to famed attorney Thomas Girardi after all—Teddi has a few words for Dorit.
"My point was that you two are close," Dorit comments.
"But when you bring me into the conversation, you consistently shade me," Teddi responds. "I don't know if there's something between you and Kyle that you need to work out, but I don't need to be shaded in a friendship situation where it really doesn't involve me. It's something you guys need to work through."
And if that point isn't enough, Teddi adds, "Unless you just really dislike me and want to keep putting me down."
Will the ladies overcome this latest drama? For that answer, be sure to watch tonight's all-new episode.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo! Catch up on full episodes here.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
