Mike and Zara Tindall have not been taking the COVID-19 lockdown sitting down.

Oh, they're following all the advisories and practicing social distancing, but the athletic couple are spending tons of time outdoors (living on a 730-acre estate helps) and after being nominated by Princess Eugenie, they completed the Run for Heroes challenge—run 5 kilometers and donate 5 pounds, then nominate five others to do the same—to raise money for National Health Service relief efforts.

Moreover, on what would have been the day of the London Marathon last month, Mike took the 2.6 challenge—2.6 hours of stationary cycling in his case, but any physical activity was welcome—to raise money for his three patronages, and he has taken the 26 ball tap challenge (where you bounce a ball 26 times using another ball, then nominate others) to benefit the lung cancer-fighting Ruth Strauss Foundation.

With more time on his hands than usual, he has even trotted into Zara's territory.