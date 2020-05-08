Could this be any more amazing?

During Thursday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel teamed up to pull off an epic surprise for healthcare workers Uchenna and Ona, who have been working tirelessly on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Together, the stars celebrated the mother-daughter nurses after learning that they had traveled from Arkansas to help save lives in New York.

"Well, I initially thought, ‘You know, why not come to New York and help others?'" Ona recalled. "I noticed that the staff was pretty much overwhelmed out here so I thought, ‘Let's come to New York and help.'"

Upon their arrival, the young nurse shared that the New York staffers were thrilled to have the extra help. "Everyone was so happy," she said. "Everyone opened up to us with open arms. Everybody welcomed us here. I mean, from the staff. I mean, people were coming up to us like, ‘Thank you for coming to help us. We needed the help.'" Uchenna chimed in, "My hospital staff embraced me. I mean, New York has been wonderful."