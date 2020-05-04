Scott Disick Enters Rehab for Substance Abuse

Scott Disick is once again seeking help for his struggles with substance abuse issues.

E! News can confirm the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star entered a treatment facility in Edwards, Colorado last week. "It's true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help," a source shares. "Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."

Scott has previously struggled with substance abuse issues, but has been sober for the past few years. He last sought treatment in 2017 after he was reportedly hospitalized. Not long after, he started dating Sofia Richie and cleaned up his act. They've been dating off-and-on for the past three years.

The pair were last seen together when they went for a walk on the beach outside of a Malibu home, where they were social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.