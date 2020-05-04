Jessie James Decker's little girl is her biggest fan.

At her and husband Eric Decker's daughter Vivianne Rose request, the country singer took a walk down memory lane by watching an old episode of her E! reality series Eric and Jessie: Game On, which aired for three seasons from 2013 and 2017. Excited to share the sweet moment with her 6-year-old, Jessie took to social media to relish in the cuteness with her fans.

"Viv makes me put our old show on once and awhile," she shared on Instagram, along with an adorable snap of Vivianne attentively watching her famous mom and dad on the screen. "She smiles so big! She thinks her parents are funny apparently lol."

She also posted some videos from their viewing party to her Stories. "She really taking it seriously," Jessie wrote, poking fun at the way her daughter was giving the show her undivided attention.