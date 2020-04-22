Jessie James Decker Shuts Down Critics Over Underwear Photo

Don't mess with Jess!

Jessie James Decker is not here for the critical comments on her Instagram. The "Lights Down Low" singer took to her social media to fire back at haters leaving messages about her most recent photo. The picture shows Jessie holding a glass of wine while lounging on a chair in her underwear, slippers and a T-shirt.

"Tuesday," she captioned the social media snap, which also shows one of Jessie and Eric Decker's sons in the distant background.

After seeing the photo, many Instagram users began to leave comments criticizing Jessie for her post.

In response to one social media user who asked if Jessie walked "around like that" with her kids around, Jessie replied, "Yes. No different than a swim suit. I teach my children the body is beautiful [heart emoji] nothing to be ashamed of."

Jessie and Eric share kids Vivianne Rose Decker, 6, Eric Decker II, 4, and Forest Decker, 2.