The royal family is staying connected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton sat down with BBC Breakfast via video chat, where they revealed that the royal family has been staying in touch with one another virtually as they continue to practice social distancing.

"We have been talking to all of the family online," the Duke of Cambridge said. "It has been a really great way of keeping in touch." But William joked that it wasn't an easy transition, adding, "As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvier—but only just. I think we're getting there now, the family [is] getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through."

Noting that Prince Charles and the Middleton family have been virtually popping in to see their grandchildren Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, Prince Louis, 2, Kate chimed in, "It's so true and actually, I think your father and my parents and our families have really loved keeping in touch with the children."