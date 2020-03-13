How the Royal Family Is Being Impacted by the Coronavirus

Like millions of people around the world, members of the U.K. royal family are taking extra precautions to minimize their risks of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, has postponed a visit to northwest England and north London amid the pandemic, while her son Prince Charles, who is 71 and is first in line to the throne, has canceled a royal tour.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to The Queen's diary commitments in the coming weeks," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday. "In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty's forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled. Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice."

The queen was set to visit Cheshire next week, where she was to tour a Bentley Motors Factory to mark its centenary, operate the Lovell Telescope at the Jodrell Bank observatory and meet local schoolchildren engaging in science activities.