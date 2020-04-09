Ariana Grande is giving Adam Sandler's movie The Waterboy her own special twist.

The 26-year-old singer and her pals recreated scenes from the 1998 film and shared a few videos of their work via Twitter this week.

In one of the clips, Grande played Bobby Boucher and revisited the scene where Sandler's classic character strikes up a conversation with Jennifer Taylor's character Rita at a party.

"And how'd you all make use of YOUR day," the "Thank U, Next" star captioned the clip.

Grande then reprised the role for a scene where Bobby has a conversation with Mama Boucher and Vicki Vallencourt. Her mom, Joan, and her Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies took on the roles of Kathy Bates' and Fairuza Balk's characters, respectively.

It looks like their acting got Sandler's stamp of approval, too.

"Bobby Boucher approves of this message," the 53-year-old actor tweeted along with the first clip.

He also described the second scene as a "tough day for Bobby…Vicki…and Mama."