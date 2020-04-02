Hailey and Justin Bieber Soak Up the Sunshine in PDA-Packed Photo

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 2 Apr. 2020 8:23 AM
Hailey Bieber took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo of herself sharing a smooch with her husband Justin Bieber.
The 23-year-old model wore a red coat and gold hoop earrings in the PDA-packed pic while the 26-year-old singer kept warm in a green hoodie.
"Grateful for some sunshine today," Hailey captioned the pic.
The Biebs also took to the social network to share a photo of his leading lady taking some time to unwind.
"Love you baby!" the "Yummy" celeb wrote alongside a picture that appeared to show his spouse relaxing in the tub. "Photo taken by me."
Like many people, Justin and Hailey are social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So how are they passing the time? From playing music and watching shows to cuddling with their cute pets and hosting Instagram Live videos, the stars have found a number of ways to keep busy. They've also participated in a TikTok challenge and played an impressive round of "The Floor Is Lava." Of course, they've just been enjoying each other's company, too.
"My quarantine partner," Bieber wrote alongside a separate photo of the duo sharing a sweet kiss.
In addition, the celebrities have been giving back. Just a few days ago, they announced they're participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge and working with the delivery service DoorDash to donate some meals to people in need.
Want to see even more photos of the celebrity couple?
View this post on Instagram
Love you baby! Photo taken by me
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
Check out the gallery above to see a few more of their pictures.
