by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 16 Mar. 2020 10:11 AM
Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight on where she stands with Tristan Thompson.
On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a precious pic of herself twinning with True Thompson. The sweet snapshot showed the mother-daughter duo sporting matching white pajamas and sharing some cute cuddles.
"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe captioned the image.
True's father, Tristan Thompson, also commented on the photo with three heart emojis. But don't get it twisted. When a follower asked if this post meant Khloe and Tristan are back together, the Good American head didn't waste any time addressing the speculation.
"It means her parents love her beyond measure," Khloe replied.
This wasn't the first time a follower had questioned their status. Fans also had some questions after the Cleveland Cavaliers player left some flirty comments on social media. For instance, he wrote "saucy" underneath a photo of Khloe two weeks ago and called her "perfection" in a comment in November.
That same month, a source told E! News "Tristan is always trying to win Khloe back;" however, the insider said the athlete "wants what he can't have."
"He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up," the source said at the time. "Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He's trying to make up for it. He sends Khloe gifts and flatters her with compliments. She's in a great place in her life where she's focused on True and co-parenting with Tristan. She's not interested in giving him another chance. She is glad they have come to a peaceful place and can be a family with True, but that is all."
Khloe and Tristan broke up in 2019 after his cheating scandals. The two had dated for over two years and had welcomed their first child together in 2018.
Since the split, the two have remained focused on co-parenting. From celebrating the holidays together to marking True's first birthday together, the celebrities continue to put their daughter first. In fact, Khloe told her followers in December that the exes are "co-parenting so well right now."
"I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, a loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other," Khloe said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Tristan is really trying to show that he's sorry on a daily basis whether that be a nice gift, a text. I do appreciate that because I know that he's trying, so I think we're slowly moving into the right direction of being friends as well as excellent co-parents."
