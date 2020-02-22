Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Co-Parenting True With Tristan Thompson: "Her Dad Is a Great Person"

True Thompson has the best parents!

Khloe Kardashian is opening up and getting real about co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson in this bonus clip from the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While appearing on good friend and lawyer Laura Wasser's podcast Divorce Sucks!, the 35-year-old E! star reveals how she keeps things cordial with her ex in the best interest of their 1-year-old little girl.

"Your parents split up in '91, so how old were you then, Khloe?" Wasser asks in the video.

"I was about 4 or 5 and I always remember though how amazing...I'm sure now that I've gone through it myself trying to co-parent, that they were so seamless with it," Khloe says. "I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one. For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I'm a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her."