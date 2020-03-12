Justine Skye x H&M Will Get You Ready to Party

by Holly Passalaqua | Thu., 12 Mar. 2020 10:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The problem: you have a party to go to, but you don't know what to wear. The solution? Justine Skye's collab with H&M!
"I really wanted people to look at my collection and see themselves on a fun night out," Skye tells E! News. "The collection uses a lot of neons and metallics, which let you stand out while being comfortable because nothing is too constricting."
The singer/songwriter created the ultimate capsule collection for parties and celebrations of all kinds, with body-con and oversized silhouettes with a sprinkling of sporty pieces for good measure. It's packed with goodies that will keep you moving and grooving all night long, like breathable t-shirt dresses, ribbed tops in a handful of colors to choose from, comfy paper-bag jeans, canvas boots and more.
So what prompted the collab with H&M? "After how well the first release went, I was excited to collab with them for a second time when they came to me with the opportunity," she says. "It has been a dream come true to work with H&M!"
The Justine Skye x H&M collection is now available online! Shop some of Skye's essentials below, and get ready to party!
If you're going to dance the night away, you want clothes that breathe... which, obviously, this shirt does! With a turn-down collar, buttons down the front and slits at the side, you can break a sweat on the dance floor and not worry about your clothes not keeping up with you.
Go incognito in this cute hat, made of woven poly to last a lifetime. You can even get it in three colors: this neon yellow, black, or an on-trend leopard print. Rowr!
Everyone needs a good bralette, but when you're partying? It's an ideal way to support the girls without the fuss of underwires. This one's made of stretch jersey and accented with contrasting flatlock seams. And it has matching cycling shorts!
Speaking of cycling shorts, these ones will definitely help you stand out from the crowd. Made of shimmery metallic jersey, they also have a high waist with a covered, elasticized waistband to hold you in. Imagine how amazing they'll look when laser lights hit them!
Of course, you'll need somewhere to stash the essentials you'll need throughout the night. Enter this little handbag, made of durable woven poly with a slight sheen, and rocking an adjustable shoulder strap with metal grommets. All the better to dance with, my dear!
While you're shopping, you should also check out the P.E. Nation and H&M collab!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?