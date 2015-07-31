Debuting a few months after Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck and Amy, I Am Chris Farley, which hits theaters today, is our third documentary this summer highlighting the career of a legendary entertainer whose end came too soon.

But unlike the first two where we see the downward spiral of Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse and how their addictions ultimately killed them, I Am Chris Farley is lighthearted and focuses more on Chris Farley's upbringing, family life and friendships.

The documentary premiered Wednesday in Hollywood and there wasn't a dry eye in the house—mostly tears from laughing so hard—but there were many bittersweet moments, too.

"I don't know if you've lost anyone close, it gets easier but it never goes away," Chris' brother, Kevin Farley, told E! News. "The film brought up a lot of old feelings like it happened yesterday."