Barb Weber and Peter Weber, parents of The Bachelor season 24 star Peter Weber, finally gave fans the moment that's been teased all season in the first part of the finale. Yep, the "bring her home" moment. But how the Webers got there isn't sitting right with most viewers.

Following meetings with Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, Peter's family was Team Hannah Ann. Barb and papa Peter told their son Madison wasn't the right fit for him, and following that meeting Madison left leaving just Hannah Ann there for Peter to propose to…for now.

Barb posted a cheeky video singing along to "Stop! In the Name of Love" ahead of the first part of the finale, and Bachelor Nation fans are using the comment section to voice their ire.