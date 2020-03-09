However, Peter insists they've only seen a small part of their relatively "hiccup"-free relationship. He proclaimed, "That is what everyone caught up on this, and I can see past this. I'm not someone that just gets caught up in this."

Up until then, his mother had kept her emotions under control, but when Peter started to push back, the tears came rolling in. And without further ado, she told him, "Hannah Ann loves you with all of her heart. Don't let her go. Don't let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us. We will welcome her with open arms. We will welcome her with all the love in the world, all the love in the world. She's a dream come true, and God has placed her there for you. That's what love stories are made out of. Someone that is so madly in love with you."

This upsets Peter, who responds, "Come on, this is insane right now. Please don't do that to me."

Ultimately, the conversation ends with a stalemate. But, this is just part one of two, so who knows if this is the last viewers will see of Barb.