Justin Bieber Jokes He and Hailey Bieber Have an "Arranged Marriage"

What do you mean?

By now, the world knows that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber make the cutest married couple. But according to the "Yummy" singer, the duo's first interaction was almost too good to be true. During his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Justin told guest host Demi Lovato about the day that he met his wife for the first time and joked that their parents set them up for an arranged marriage.

"We met in the early mornings of a TODAY Show taping," he began. "We, um, I'm pretty sure she didn't want to be there…her dad dragged her out of bed in the morning and basically was like, ‘You know…' I think, because she was raised Christian, and I think she…they found out that, like, I—I think it was an arranged marriage, I'm pretty sure. I'm not…Looking back now, I'm like, It was definitely an arranged marriage. Like, they set this whole thing up."