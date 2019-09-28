by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 28, 2019 9:25 AM
Days before Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber will walk down the aisle to say their vows again in front of their loved ones, the singer is throwing is back to where it all began.
The couple, who wed in a surprise courthouse wedding one year ago, first met in 2009, and Hailey was accompanied by dad Stephen Baldwin. She and Justin took a selfie backstage at NBC's Today show, where Justin, then a 15-year-old YouTube sensation with thick side-swept bangs, performed and made his morning TV debut. Hailey was just a month shy of 13 at the time.
On Friday night, Justin reposted the photo on his Instagram page.
"My wife and I :) where it all began," he wrote.
"Oh my heart How adorable!" commented Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette.
"That's incredible, bro!!!" commented Justin Timberlake.
"This is amazing," commented Kylie Jenner.
Reports say that Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, are set to wed again, this time in front of family and friends, in a religious ceremony in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina on Monday.
The two have not confirmed their wedding date or any details about their nuptials.
Instagram / Justin Bieber
On Wednesday, Hailey celebrated her bachelorette party in Los Angeles with friends such as Kendall Jenner, Maeve Reilly, Kelia Moniz and Natalie Manuel Lee.
