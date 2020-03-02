The love bug is strong with these two.

On Sunday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took their horses to the old town road with the ultimate date. Always ones to put their love on display, the couple, who tied the knot back in 2018 with three lavish ceremonies, saddled up and went horseback riding through California, taking in the scenery as they rode through romantic greenery and across the beach.

To make the outing even better, the lovebirds made sure to dress for the theme with matching cowboy hats. Finding the perfect balance of looking cool and staying warm, Nick and Priyanka both donned stylish bomber jackets, dark pants and appropriate-yet-stylish footwear.

Still on cloud nine from their excursion, the Jonas Brothers rocker shared snaps from their picturesque date, which he captioned, "Sunday." For her part, the Quantico alum posted a sweet picture of her and her hubby holding hands on the beach while riding their horses: "Magic."