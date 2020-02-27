When you play The Voice, you win or you…

On Wednesday, Nick Jonas couldn't help but gush over his new gig on The Voice during his visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. After sharing that he's "honored" to be sitting in the iconic red chair as a coach this season, the Jonas Brothers singer joked that the fierce competition between fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton can feel a lot like Game Of Thrones.

Despite only being in the early stages of season 18, Nick assured host Seth Meyers that his confidence levels are pretty high following round one of the Blind Auditions.

"I feel very, very good, and I'm not just saying that," he told the Saturday Night Live alum. "The way that things have shaken up—and it's pretty cool. I feel like the cast of Game of Thrones, perhaps. But with way less blood and lower stakes."

Maybe his sister-in-law and GOT alum Sophie Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas, could offer the new coach some pointers!