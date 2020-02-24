Why Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Really Are a Perfect Match

Sometimes Priyanka Chopra is simply burnin' up with pride at being Mrs. Jonas.

There are her #husbandappreciationposts and, of course, her groupie behavior at Jonas Brothers concerts and award shows. And then there are her feelings about Nick Jonas signing on as The Voice's 14th judge, alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, starting with tonight's season 18 premiere.

"It's super exciting. I think Nick just needs to be himself, which he's going to," she shared on Today when the news was announced in October. Noting his Broadway beginnings and obvious experience as a world-renowned pop star she gushed, "He knows about music so much. He's literally been a music prodigy since he was 7-years-old, so I think it'll be amazing to see him working with new musicians and adding to that."

Plus he's competitive enough to win it on his first time out: "Blake," she warned, "you better watch out."