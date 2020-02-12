Here comes the…officiate?

On Tuesday, Anna Faris finally confirmed her engagement to Mike Barrett on The Late Late Show. After proudly showing off her bling to host James Corden and joking that she got "back on that horse" following her 2017 divorce from Chris Pratt, the Mom star revealed that she'd be willing to officiate her own wedding this time around.

"Well, I could do it," she told the Cats actor. "I could. I need a lot of attention, James."

Despite her hilarious desire for some extra attention, Anna admitted that the late night host would be the perfect person for the job. "I would love it if you auditioned," she said. "If you came and read…Well, I want somebody that's humorous but also brings, like, you know, heartfelt sentiments and doesn't talk too much about themselves."

After hearing her requirements, James said, "Well, that's a problem. That's a problem. I really strike out on all three of those."