Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial Set for February 24: All the Details

A date has been set for Kobe Bryant's public memorial.

A source confirms to E! News there will be a public memorial service for the late basketball star and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

It is currently unconfirmed if there will be other sites for fans to pay their respects and view the memorial, but Mayor Eric Garcetti previously stated, "We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well."

Nearly two weeks have passed since a helicopter crash took the lives of Gianna and Kobe, as well as Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan. In the short time since their passing, multiple tributes and monuments have been erected across Los Angeles and southern California in the victims' honor.