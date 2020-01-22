Kate Middleton's Gold Necklace Is a Sweet Tribute to Her Kids

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 22 Jan. 2020 12:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton donned a very special accessory on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a personalized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from Daniella Draper during her visit to the Ely and Caerau Children's Centre in Cadriff, Wales. According to The Daily Mail, the £1,070 piece featured the letters "G," "C" and "L," which are the initials of her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal also sported a Zara animal print skirt and a black turtleneck sweater. In addition, she wore a pair of Ralph Lauren black suede platform boots, some Accessorize earrings and a limited edition buttoned cashmere/wool camel coat from Massimo Dutti. 

While visiting the children's center, Kate spoke with a few of the parents. She also remembered what it was like to be a new mom and recalled her days in Anglesey with Prince William and George.

"It's nice to be back in Wales," Kate said at one point, per People. "I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I'd just had George—William was still working with search and rescue—and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn't have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a center like this."

Photos

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

In addition, Kate participated in a baby sensory class to learn more about the support parents receive at the center. She also talked about the "Five Big Questions" survey, which gives people in the U.K. the chance to share their views on raising the next generation.

Later in the day, Kate visited HM Prison Send in Surrey, where she met women receiving help in their rehabilitation from The Forward Trust.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Celebrities , Royals , Fashion , Celeb Kids , Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Prince Louis , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.