Kate Middleton Recalls Feeling "Isolated" After Welcoming Prince George

Kate Middleton visited the Ely and Caerau Children's Centre in Cadriff, Wales on Wednesday and recalled feeling "isolated" as a new mom.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly looked back at her days in Anglesey, where she and Prince William lived with Prince George while the Duke of Cambridge was serving in the Royal Air Force.

"It's nice to be back in Wales," Kate said at one point, per People. "I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I'd just had George—William was still working with search and rescue—and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn't have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a center like this."

Kate also took part in a baby sensory class to learn more about the support the parents at the center receive.