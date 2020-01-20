All the Candid Moments at the 2020 SAG Awards You Just Can't Miss

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 20 Jan. 2020 7:44 AM
When it came to the 2020 SAG Awards, there were some moments you just had to see to believe.
As the stars arrived to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 26th ceremony, there was no knowing how things would unfold as the many familiar Hollywood faces stepped out on the red carpet and made it into the A-list event.
In addition to who would walk away with a coveted statue, the night was also packed with possibilities for nostalgic reunions and run-ins. Fortunately for fans everywhere, there was plenty of all three—and the cameras captured it all.
Of course, the biggest off-screen moment of the night was when famous exes and two of the nights winners Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt crossed paths backstage, embraced and sent the Internet into a frenzy that won't subside for at least another 24 hours.
In addition to Aniston and Pitt's sweet moment, there were many more among the sea of celebs that the shutterflies got permanently on film for pop culture fans to remember for years to come.
Judging by the many candid pictures, there was plenty of love, friendship and happiness in the award show air. But, don't take our word for it—see all of the SAG Awards' candid moments for yourself in E!'s gallery below!
The Morning Show co-stars sweetly posed for the cameras.
The beloved actresses shared a laugh at the annual awards.
The famous exes' interaction at the award show practically set the Internet on fire.
The Dead to Me actress struck a standout pose on the red carpet.
The Crown star looked ultra fabulous in a pair of shades on the red carpet.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars flashed the cameras big smiles.
The 11-year-old nominee had a moment with the queen of the silver screen.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-stars soaked in the moment of their cast's marvelous win.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor gave something a very enthusiastic thumbs up.
The Stranger Things stars looked to be the best of pals inside the show.
The actresses took a moment for a selfie on the red carpet.
The funny men gave the cameras plenty of facial expression for this snap.
The fellow nominees embodied sisterhood on the red carpet.
The famous lovebirds posed for a selfie with some men and women in uniform.
This moment deserves a frame.
The on-screen mother-daughter duo posed for a very glamorous selfie.
Talk about a trio of powerhouse stars!
The engaged pair shared a picture perfect moment outside the show.
