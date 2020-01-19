Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 8:22 PM
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
There was a lot going on at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both won big awards. Parasite got a standing ovation and a history-making trophy. And Eugene Levy opened the show by messing with his Splash costar Tom Hanks.
Yes, Splash, the 1984 movie about Tom Hanks falling in love with a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah. Eugene Levy played the scientist who wanted to kidnap the mermaid, but later changed his mind and decided to help Tom Hanks save the mermaid. Now Eugene Levy is the guy stealing Tom Hanks' chance to say "My name is Tom Hanks, and I am an actor" at the start of the SAG Awards. How the times change!
That very exciting Splash reunion was not the only reunion we saw throughout the night. Former costars were mingling all over the place, from Brad and Jen (former Friends costars) to Brad and Helena Bonham Carter (Fight Club!) to Brad and Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave). Plus some other people who aren't named Brad.
There were also many reunions that could have happened tonight that we just don't have photographic evidence of (yet). Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate were all present, meaning all the Green sisters were in the same room at the same time. Scarlet Johansson was there, as was Joaquin Phoenix, so we're hoping he just heard only her voice from somewhere unseen for the perfect Her reunion.
As for the reunions we do have evidence of, scroll on down!
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Tom Hanks and Eugene Levy starred together in the 1984 romantic comedy about Tom Hanks falling in love with a mermaid, and Levy opened the show by poking fun at his old friend Hanks. Anybody got a VCR that still works?
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter found a moment to say hello during the show, but let's just hope they didn't break the number one rule of Fight Club.
Rachel Luna/WireImage
Oh, you forgot about Christina Applegate and Catherine O'Hara's 2004 Christmas movie, which also starred Ben Affleck and James Gandolfini? How dare you! They clearly didn't forget!
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx no doubt reminisced about their time in 2018 as Robin Hood and Little John, walking through the forest, laughin' back and forth at what the other'ne has to say. Golly what a day!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
Django Unchained costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx were sitting rather close to each other during the show and likely said hello!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
Former 12 Years a Slave costars Brad Pitt and Lupita Nyong'o shared a moment during the show and we'd like to think they're saying "You're so great!" "No, you're so great!" "No, we're both so great!"
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
Streep and De Niro are close friends after starring in multiple movies together, so it's not rare to see them reunite but it is always a thrill.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
We'll never not get a kick out of seeing these women together, clutching each other like their lives depend on it.
John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE
It's an onscreen father/daughter reunion for Robert De Niro and Dakota Fanning. They starred together in Hide and Seek when Fanning was just 10 years old, back in 2005.
Article continues below
Rich Fury/Getty Images
It's only been a few months since we last saw Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, but it's been six years since we saw the last of Oberyn Martell. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian now, but we'll never get his Game of Thrones death out of our heads TBH.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
This is just a smidgeon of the entire cast of Stranger Things who were present at the show, because they were all nominated for best ensemble in a drama.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
The 2020 SAG Awards had it coming when Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta Jones were both invited.
Article continues below
John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE
What's your favorite season? AWARDS.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?