ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
by Lauren Piester | Sun., 19 Jan. 2020 6:21 PM
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Brad Pitt took a moment to make fun of Brad Pitt at the 2020 SAG Awards.
As he accepted the award for best actor in a motion picture, he first quipped that he'd have to "add this to my Tinder profile," before going into just how very difficult his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was for him.
"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part," he said of Cliff Booth, the stunt double and war vet he plays in the Quentin Tarantino film. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."
Pitt is not known for his successful marriages.
He was engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow in the 90s before marrying Jennifer Aniston in 2000. They were divorced in 2005, and Pitt began dating Angelina Jolie shortly after. They were engaged in 2012, then married in 2014, and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.
Jennifer Aniston's Reaction to Brad Pitt's 2020 SAG Awards Acceptance Speech Just Stole the Show
As if we didn't all talk about Pitt's romantic history enough, it's been even more in the spotlight this awards season, as Jennifer Aniston has been nominated at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards for her role in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.
In fact, just a few minutes after Pitt won his award, Aniston accepted one of her own. She could also be seen clapping and smiling during Pitt's speech, just after his joke about not getting along with his wives.
So maybe Pitt doesn't get along with his wives while he's married to them, but they can get along just fine a few years later, when they are also nominated for many awards.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?