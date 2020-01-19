Laura Dern's 2020 Awards Season Winning Streak Continues at the SAG Awards

Laura Dern, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Laura Dern's winning streak continues!

The actress won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards for her fierce performance as a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach's drama Marriage Story.

Dern, who was up against Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Nicole Kidman (Bombshell), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell), also won the supporting actress category at the 2020 Golden Globes and 2020 Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month.

While making her way to the stage, Dern hugged her dad and fellow actor Bruce Dern who was in the audience.
 
"Now I'm emotional because I got to hug my dad. Thank you, Screen Actors' Guild. Thank you, actors. What an incredible room to be in, to be in celebration of all these extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees and all of you, and acknowledged by our peers," she gushed.

"I want to thank our Marriage Story family. Our leader, our hero, [director] Noah Baumbach, our incredible cast," Dern continued. "To Adam [Driver] and Scarlett [Johansson] and the two partners in law, I would love to share this with the extraordinary Alan Alda and Ray Liotta...and to all you actors. I literally, literally would not be here if it weren't for actors s thank you Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. Thank you for raising me in the community of your friends, on your movies, doing plays and getting to know the wealth of these extraordinary people."
 
Dern also gave a special shout-out to her TV co-stars, adding, "I'm staring at my Big Little Lies family, We get to love each other and work together. We are the most blessed people in the world. Thank you so much. I love you dad."

