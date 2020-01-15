All the Details on Evan Peters and Halsey's ''Inseparable'' Romance

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., 15 Jan. 2020 1:36 PM
New year, same romance!
Halsey and Evan Peters' relationship is still going strong after nearly three months together. The two, who first sparked dating rumors in October 2019, are starting to take their fresh romance to the next level. According to a source, the celebrity pair happily attached at the hip.
"They've become inseparable and Evan is staying with Halsey at her house," an insider told E! News about their current living set-up. "He still has an apartment in the valley, but she has a gorgeous new house that she bought last year. It makes more sense for them to be at her place, so they have been spending all of their time there."
"They seem very happy together," the source added. "They don't want to be apart."
It's easy to see that's true. Just a few weeks ago, the dynamic duo was spotted getting cozy in Australia, as they enjoyed a fun-filled beach day.
"Evan accompanied Halsey Down Under for her show and they have been enjoying a little vacation time too," an eyewitness told E! News about their mini getaway. "On Friday, they had a yacht pick them up from the dock of their rental home. They walked out the back door and were assisted by the yacht staff with getting situated."
Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID
The eyewitness added, "They spent the day on the yacht sailing around Wave Break Island and having fun. They were with a group of friends and had a great day on the water. Halsey was in her bikini all day catching some rays and relaxing."
While the two have yet to publicly address their relationship, they made their romance red carpet official on Oct. 26. The couple attended the AHS 100th Episode Celebration and got into the Halloween spirit a few days early, as they dressed up as the famous duo, Sonny and Cher.
While at the event, an insider told E! News the two were smitten over each other.
"They have been holding hands and kissing throughout the night," the eyewitness said at the time. "Halsey had her arms around Evan's neck and was looking up into his eyes, while he had his hand on around her waist."
With Valentine's soon approaching, we can't wait to see how the adorable couple plans to celebrate!
