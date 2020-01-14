Renée Zellweger Is All In For Another Bridget Jones Movie

"He also helps me keep perspective, like with my very first big public breakup," Zellweger said. "And it was really difficult, and my first time to really be splashed all over the tabloids in a way that…it's an adjustment. And he picked up all the tabloids that were at the checkout center at the supermarket. He had come out to visit me because he's like, 'I'm coming up there. If we talk about this one more time, I'm going to literally come kick you in the backside.'"

As she continued, "So he picked up all the tabloids, and we were riding in the car home, and his shoulders were shaking, and I thought, 'Oh gosh, he's crying, too.' And I look over. He's laughing so hard. He's laughing! He thought it was the best thing in the world! All the things that they say you say or what you did. So he started reading them out loud in a [ridiculous] voice. And we were both laughing until we were crying. And I've always looked at it that way since, and that was years ago, decades ago."

She still holds many of her early career memories dearly, however. The star revealed that working with Tom Cruise on Jerry Maguire was a "pinch me" moment in her life, along with walking onto the Paramount lot for the first time and recording songs at Abbey Road Studios with Sam Smith for the Judy soundtrack.

As for us, we'd pinch ourselves if another Bridget Jones movie happened.