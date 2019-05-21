YouTube
by Jamie Blynn | Tue., May. 21, 2019 5:46 AM
YouTube
Show us the, er, reenactment!
When Renée Zellweger and Sir Ben Kingsley stopped by for an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden last night, the host had just one request.
"You have given some iconic performance during your career and I was wondering," James Corden said to Kingsley, "I was interested to see how you would fare delivering some of Renee's most iconic lines."
Insert 1996's Jerry Maguire and its most quotable scene between Zellweger's single mom Dorothy Boyd and Tom Cruise's titular sports agent. But, 23 years after its theatrical release, Corden decided to put a spin on the cult classic: Kingsley would play Boyd while she would step into Cruise's role.
"Usually this is my space," the 50-year-actress began. "I'm really good, I'm great in the living. Usually, I come in here—" Deadpanned the stoic Brit, "Shut up. Just shut up. You had me at hello."
Hmm, perhaps we need to request a remake!
The romcom—which also starred Cuba Gooding Jr., Regina King and Jonathan Lipnicki—helped catapult Zellweger into super stardom.
"It was a pivotal moment, not just professionally, but for me personally," she recalled to VF.com, adding that she didn't even have time to think if the flick would be a success or not. "I was straddling this place in my mind between disbelief and this overwhelming sense of responsibility not to screw the whole thing up."
More than two decades later, she and Cruise—who she describes as "genuine and warm and kind"—are still close friends.
"He never forgets my birthday," she revealed. "He's always so thoughtful and generous, and it's sweet that he always remembers, because I'm sure he has quite a bit on his plate."
Watch the full video above!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?