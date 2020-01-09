The Grammys Will Honor Prince With An All-Star Tribute

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images
by emily belfiore | Thu., 9 Jan. 2020 11:34 AM
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images
It's time to party like it's 1999!
On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that it will be having a tribute concert for Prince. Featuring an all-star line-up, Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince will honor the career of the late Grammy winner, who passed away in 2016, and take place two days after the 2020 Grammys on January 28.
Performers include Grammy-winning artists Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent and Usher. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
"Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time," said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year's post-GRAMMYs® special."
The "Kiss" singer's friends and collaborators The Revolution, Sheila E. and Morris Day And The Time will also take the stage to celebrate his legacy, which longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich expressed will be a "true salute" to his memory.
"One of the true joys of producing the GRAMMY Awards is both working with and being able to tribute your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity of doing both," Elrich said in a press release. "His GRAMMY appearances, though few, were historic, and it's with mixed feelings that we approach this opportunity to celebrate the amazing legacy he left us. We've gathered a remarkable collection of artists across genres and across generations to salute one of music's truly singular iconic writer/performers, and believe me, it's a tall order to do him justice."
Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Let's Go Crazy special taping will be broadcasted later in 2020 on CBS. Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase.
Since Prince's untimely passing, several artists have paid tribute to the "Purple Rain" singer. Back in 2017, Bruno Mars rocked the 59th Annual Grammy Awards with an electric performance of the icon's hit song "Let's Go Crazy," channeling Prince's style with a purple sequined jacket, ruffled white blouse and black eyeliner. The Time, who worked closely with Prince during his heyday, performed a medley of his songs "Jungle Love" and "The Bird."
That year, Prince received a posthumous nomination for Hit N Run Phase Two in the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical category. Over the course of his career, he had earned 38 nominations and won seven awards.
