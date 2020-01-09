What the Cast of Malcolm in the Middle Is Up to Now

Welcome back, Wilkersons!
20 years ago, Malcolm in the Middle debuted on Fox, going on run for six celebrated years before ending in 2006 after 151 episodes. On Jan. 9, 2000, a whopping 23 million people tuned in to meet the family, and all these years later, the series is still beloved by fans and its stars.
Star Bryan Cranston acknowledged the milestone anniversary on Instagram on Thursday, posting an old cast photo with the caption, "Where were you 20 years ago today? I know where I was...Watching the very first episode of Malcolm in the Middle. Can you believe it? 20!! Thanks for embracing that crazy family of mine."
Starring Frankie Muniz as the titular Malcolm, the sitcom centered on the dysfunctionally hilarious Wilkerson family, led by parents Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and their four sons, with baby Jamie being born in season four and played by twins James and Lukas Rodriguez.