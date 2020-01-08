If you think you're a fan of The Bachelor, just wait until you meet Charlize Theron.

The 44-year-old actress shared her take on the season premiere during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Like many viewers, Theron watched Peter Weber hand out the roses on Monday.

"I might have even gone back to rewatch some things this morning," she admitted.

After Ellen DeGeneres expressed her hope that Hannah Brown joins the other women in The Bachelor mansion, Theron said the Alabama star is "going to stay around."

"Her suitcases are packed," she added. "She is going in."

The two also talked about some of Weber's leading ladies and discussed "the war of the flight attendants."

"I bet there's more and they changed their occupation," Theron quipped. "They're like, 'I can't be a flight attendant now.' There was so many of them."

But would the Oscar winner ever accept a rose from Weber? DeGeneres joked Theron may have a crush on the pilot.

"I really like the show," Theron clarified. "No, he's great. I don't want to date him."