You know what they say, behind every national treasure is a real gem.

And Tom Hanks would be the first to say that wife Rita Wilson is the star of this operation, this enduring love affair that started in the 1980s and continues to warm cold, jaded hearts in Hollywood and beyond.

"I'm a lucky man," Hanks quipped to E! News in 2016. "She could've done better."

Well-played, sir, but we didn't believe it then, and we don't believe it now.