Does Married at First Sight really work?
That's the question viewers will ask themselves when they are introduced to 10 brave individuals ready to say "I Do" to a complete stranger on tonight's season premiere of Lifetime's hit reality show.
But before that first meeting occurs and five couples are formed thanks to some trustworthy experts, one couple from the franchise is here to prove that love truly rules on the show.
"You have to realize you are evolving yourself and once you start to let that guard down, you realize you're not changing yourself for a bad reason, you're changing because you're evolving with your relationship. I guess that's where I could be at today," season 9 star Beth Bice shared with E! News exclusively. "Jamie and I definitely had some trials and normal tribulations...once you realize you have to evolve and don't fight changing yourself, I think that's when things start to flow and that's where I'm at with Jamie. We're definitely learning that we are evolving for a good reason."
Jamie Thompson added, "Beth and I had a lot of different opinions about how daily life should go, but we're trying to communicate that out and work through some of those things."
Away from the cameras, the couple has been able to strengthen their bond and enjoy a private getaway to Costa Rica.
And despite some speculation from fan sites that there was trouble in paradise, the couple isn't paying attention to the critics.
"I kind of just shut it down to be honest. I've always been someone who doesn't really care what people have to say," Beth explained to us. "I just don't want that negative energy near me."
Jamie added, "Now that the show has been off the air, people have reached out and those who follow us are truly fans. It's a great source of inspiration because people tell us keep communicating, stay focused on what's important."
To this date, the couple is still in touch with the experts especially Dr. Viviana Coles. Beth recently caught up with Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill and says they have "gotten even more closer" as a couple.
And while newlywed life still brings a fair share of challenges, Jamie and Beth are grateful to be experiencing life together.
"I hope the fans takeaway that we had a lot of passion and in the beginning, we didn't know how to direct that passion towards each other but as we fell more in love, we learned how to show that passion in a more meaningful way," Jamie shared with E! News.
See where other couples from the franchise stand in our gallery below.
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced with Jason currently engaged
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and Proud Parents
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order
Ashley Doherty & David Norton
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic
Finale Status: Not Together
Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing after 10 months of marriage
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and proud parents to a baby girl
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and recently welcomed a baby girl
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced.
Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram, "We are all created for a purpose. I've identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. You are a Queen. There's no one else like you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES!"
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth
Finale Status: Married
Current Status: Married
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess
Finale Status: Divorcing
Current Status: Married
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen
Finale Status: Married
Current Status: Married
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo
Finale Status: Divorcing
Current Status: Married
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Getting Divorced
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Getting Divorced
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) season 10 premieres January 1 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.